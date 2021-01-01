Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
77 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

