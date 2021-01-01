Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Alienware m15 R5
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 158-216% higher FPS
- Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
Alienware m15 R5 +69%
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2721
Alienware m15 R5 +193%
7960
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Alienware m15 R5 +35%
557
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
Alienware m15 R5 +269%
4734
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
