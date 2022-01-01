Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Alienware x15 R1

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R1
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Alienware x15 R1
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Alienware x15 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 175-239% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 87 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Alienware x15 R1

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~67.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 4
Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R1 +318%
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or HP Pavilion 15
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Dell G15 5510
4. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Dell Alienware x17 R1
6. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Dell G15 5510
7. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or Dell Alienware x15 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский