Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Alienware x15 R1
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 175-239% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 87 against 41 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|2.27 kg (5.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
|359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|997 cm2 (154.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~67.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|4
|Noise level
|-
|53.5 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|711 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Alienware x15 R1 +32%
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3761
Alienware x15 R1 +110%
7894
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1530
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12141
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1163 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1530 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|11.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.8 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
