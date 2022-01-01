You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 175-239% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~112%) battery – 87 against 41 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~67.3% Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans - 4 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 19 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5510 300 nits Alienware x15 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 87 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1163 MHz GPU boost clock - 1530 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5510 2.822 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R1 +318% 11.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.8 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.