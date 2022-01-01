You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~69% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5510 +20% 300 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5510 2.822 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +164% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.