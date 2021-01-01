Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G5 15 5505 SE
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
From $929
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Can run popular games at about 789-1076% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
948
G5 15 5505 SE +8%
1027
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2557
G5 15 5505 SE +70%
4349
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
G5 15 5505 SE +9%
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
G5 15 5505 SE +160%
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|192
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
