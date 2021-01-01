Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G7 15 7500

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (126.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510
2721
G7 15 7500 +44%
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510
1283
G7 15 7500 +65%
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
2. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
3. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Dell G7 15 7500
7. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 15 7500
8. Dell G7 17 7700 and Dell G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 15 7500 and Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский