Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G7 15 7500
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
70
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (126.3 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
G7 15 7500 +28%
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2721
G7 15 7500 +44%
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
G7 15 7500 +9%
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
G7 15 7500 +65%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
