Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs G7 17 7700
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell G7 17 7700
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (126.3 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 27% sharper screen – 127 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
G7 17 7700 +28%
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2721
G7 17 7700 +44%
3910
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
G7 17 7700 +9%
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
G7 17 7700 +65%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
