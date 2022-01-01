You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (105.2 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 600:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 100% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile - 37% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5510 300 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 19.5 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 15 5510 1139 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +3% 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 15 5510 3761 Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +1% 3782

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5510 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.