Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (105.2 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches
|321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|29 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|600:1
|1217:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|53.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|36%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|19.5 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|318 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3761
3782
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
