Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 14 5415

44 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106 vs 126.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 15 5510 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Inspiron 15 5510 vs XPS 15 9500
3. Inspiron 15 5510 vs G5 15 5510
4. Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 15 5505
5. Inspiron 15 5510 vs VivoBook S15 S532
6. Inspiron 14 5415 vs XPS 13 9310
7. Inspiron 14 5415 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
8. Inspiron 14 5415 vs Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5415 and Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский