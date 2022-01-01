Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Inspiron 14 5420 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 14 5420

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 14 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.7 vs 126.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Inspiron 14 5420

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.71 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-19 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.75 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5510 +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 14 5420
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1087 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5420 +70%
4.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 or G15 5510
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5420 or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5420 and Inspiron 15 5510 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский