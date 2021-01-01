Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510 +33%
941
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510 +97%
2907
1475
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510 +5%
880
836
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5510 +47%
2900
1972
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
