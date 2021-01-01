Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5510 or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5510
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 192 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

