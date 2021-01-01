Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515 or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches		 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm
14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.9 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 55.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
