Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.9 mm Colors Blue Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 - sRGB color space 55.7% - Adobe RGB profile 38.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 5515 250 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 448 1024 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 5515 1.108 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +188% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.