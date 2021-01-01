Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
- Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Can run popular games at about 556-758% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 59 against 41 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|55.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +16%
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +5%
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +47%
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|100 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
