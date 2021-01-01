Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|600:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|55.7%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5481
7602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1190
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7226
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
