48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
VS
43 out of 100
Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 41 against 37 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5515
vs
M515 (Ryzen 5000)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 14.6-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.7 inches		 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm
14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 846 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 55.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5515 +25%
250 nits
M515 (Ryzen 5000)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
