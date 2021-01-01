Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Alienware m15 R4

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (126.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5515
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~67.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 55.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5515
250 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

