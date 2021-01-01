Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515 or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Alienware m15 R5

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 620-845% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 86 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Inspiron 15 5515
Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 55.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% 100%
Response time 35 ms 5 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5515
250 nits
Alienware m15 R5 +20%
300 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +1127%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

