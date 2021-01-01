Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5502

50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 5515
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 55.7% 58%
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% 37.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 5515
250 nits
Inspiron 15 5502 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 301 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5515 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5502
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

