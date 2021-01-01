Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|55.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.5%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +17%
1101
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +61%
4680
2907
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +34%
1176
880
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 5515 +147%
7164
2900
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
