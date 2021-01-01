Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 5515 or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5510

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 5515 and Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.9 mm (9.01 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 55.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.5% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

