Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
VS
67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +23%
3.195 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs G5 15 5500
3. Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs G7 15 7500
4. Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs Inspiron 15 5502
5. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs XPS 13 9305
7. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
8. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs XPS 13 9310
9. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский