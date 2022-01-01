You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 129.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.6 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 400:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 1024 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +23% 3.195 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

