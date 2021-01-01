Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
From $699
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7501
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones - 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

