Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
VS
48 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
  • Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.6 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 932:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +26%
3.195 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
2. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
4. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
5. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский