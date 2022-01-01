You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Around 95% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.6 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 932:1 sRGB color space 100% 62.1% Adobe RGB profile - 43% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +26% 3.195 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.