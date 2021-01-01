Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501 or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
From $699
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7501
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
VivoBook S15 S532 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Dell G3 15 3500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Dell Inspiron 15 3505
4. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and MSI Creator 15
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
8. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Dell G7 15 7500
9. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Dell Inspiron 15 7501 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский