You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (99.8 vs 129.6 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm

12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 3530:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 210 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +127% 3.195 TFLOPS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85.1 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.