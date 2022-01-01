Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 or ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (99.8 vs 129.6 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501
vs
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm
12.01 x 8.31 x 0.55 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 46.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 3530:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 210 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 13 UX363
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85.1 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
