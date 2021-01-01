Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501 or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs G3 15 3500

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
VS
Dell G3 15 3500
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
Dell G3 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7501
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 57%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
G3 15 3500 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Inspiron 15 7501 or G5 15 5500
2. Inspiron 15 7501 or G5 15 5505 SE
3. Inspiron 15 7501 or G7 15 7500
4. Inspiron 15 7501 or Inspiron 15 3505
5. Inspiron 15 7501 or Inspiron 15 5502
6. Inspiron 15 7501 or Inspiron 15 7506
7. G3 15 3500 or G5 15 5500
8. G3 15 3500 or G5 15 5505 SE
9. G3 15 3500 or G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G3 15 3500 and Inspiron 15 7501 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский