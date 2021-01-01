Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs G3 15 3500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|356.5 mm (14.04 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|400:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|57%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
