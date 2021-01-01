Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs G5 15 5500
Review
Performance
System and application performance
72
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
66
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
59
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|356.5 mm (14.04 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
