Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501 or G5 15 5505 SE – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs G5 15 5505 SE

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
VS
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
Dell G5 15 5505 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and G5 15 5505 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7501
vs
G5 15 5505 SE

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
G5 15 5505 SE +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1265 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 5.829 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 2304
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and G3 15 3500
2. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and G5 15 5500
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and G7 15 7500
4. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Inspiron 15 3505
5. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Inspiron 15 5502
6. Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Inspiron 15 7506
7. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and G3 15 3500
8. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and G5 15 5500
9. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and G7 15 7500
10. Dell G5 15 5505 SE and G7 17 7700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5505 SE and Inspiron 15 7501 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский