Dell Inspiron 15 7501
Dell G7 17 7700
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
Dell G7 17 7700
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (129.6 vs 179 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 97 against 56 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Inspiron 15 7501
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~71.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
G7 17 7700 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 / 240 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501
4030
G7 17 7700 +39%
5599
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501
2118
G7 17 7700 +29%
2732

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

