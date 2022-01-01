You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 56 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (105.2 vs 129.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 29 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 1217:1 sRGB color space 100% 53.9% Adobe RGB profile - 37% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 19.5 V Full charging time 4:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 318 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz - GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +13% 3.195 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.7 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

