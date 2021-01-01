Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs Inspiron 15 3501
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.6 vs 140.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|356.5 mm (14.04 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Inspiron 15 3501 +11%
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501 +62%
4030
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
