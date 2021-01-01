Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7501 or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs Inspiron 15 5502

Dell Inspiron 15 7501
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Dell Inspiron 15 7501
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile -
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7501 and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7501
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 356.5 mm (14.04 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 234.5 mm (9.23 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.6 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7501
220 nits
Inspiron 15 5502 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes No
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.3 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) -
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 15 7501 or ask any questions
