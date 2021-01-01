Dell Inspiron 15 7501 vs Inspiron 15 5505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7501
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|356.5 mm (14.04 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501 +18%
1133
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501 +19%
4030
3395
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501 +1%
450
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7501 +7%
2118
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|-
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|32 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1