Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (131.6 vs 149.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 90 against 53 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 268 mm (10.55 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 2.09 mm (0.08 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% 75.3%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

