Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
VS
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) +11%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 14 5402
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 15 3505
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Dell XPS 15 9500
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Dell G5 15 5500
6. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский