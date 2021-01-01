Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or VivoBook S14 S435 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S435

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S435
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.8 vs 131.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
VivoBook S14 S435

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 322.2 mm (12.69 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 204 mm (8.03 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 97% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits
VivoBook S14 S435 +48%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Dell Inspiron 14 5402
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or Dell Inspiron 15 3505
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
5. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 or ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
7. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 or ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский