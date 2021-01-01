Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
VS
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i9 10980HK
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 92 against 53 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 63% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 270 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~74.8%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 768 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Inspiron 15 7506
2. Dell Latitude 5320 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 7506
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 15 7506
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
7. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский