Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
From $1300
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~74%) battery – 92 against 53 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 63% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 270 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|249.2 mm (9.81 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62.9%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|294 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
7519
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
3693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
