Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs Alienware m15 R3

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Alienware m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (131.6 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 46-62% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 270 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~67.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97% 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits
Alienware m15 R3 +11%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm 895 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Inspiron 15 7506
3. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs Inspiron 15 7506
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 vs Inspiron 15 7506
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 vs Inspiron 15 7506
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
7. Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs m15 R3
8. Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs m15 R3
9. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3
10. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Inspiron 15 7506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский