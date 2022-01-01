Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.6 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 47 dB 48 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97% 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% 40.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 / 90 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm 567 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1)
2.534 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +243%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
