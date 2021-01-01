Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs G5 15 5505 SE
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.6 vs 143.8 square inches)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5505 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|50.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62.9%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|82.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +29%
1291
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
G5 15 5505 SE +33%
4822
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +14%
510
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
G5 15 5505 SE +67%
3331
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1265 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|5.829 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|2304
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
