Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs G5 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
46
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131.6 vs 151 square inches)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62.9%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|294 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +22%
1310
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +21%
4346
3595
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1