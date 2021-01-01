Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Can run popular games at about 71-97% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106 vs 131.6 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 500:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7506 +8%
270 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR4 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 768 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 7506 +129%
2.534 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

