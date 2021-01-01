Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs Inspiron 15 3505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Height
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|-48.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62.9%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +100%
1291
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +138%
3630
1528
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +65%
510
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +166%
2000
751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|768
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1