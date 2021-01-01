Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 7506 or Inspiron 15 3505 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs Inspiron 15 3505

Dell Inspiron 15 7506
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 15 3505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 7506
vs
Inspiron 15 3505

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Height 238.4 mm (9.39 inches) 363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
Thickness 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches) 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches)
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~74.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm -48.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 400:1
sRGB color space 97% -
Adobe RGB profile 62.9% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 7506 +23%
270 nits
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 3
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR4 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz) -
Shading units 768 192
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and XPS 15 9500
3. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 14 5402
4. Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 15 5502
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 3501
6. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 5505
8. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 5502
9. Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 7501

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 15 7506 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский