You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 53 Wh 68 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 270 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) Dimensions 356.2 x 238.4 x 16.4-17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.39 x 0.65-0.7 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 47 dB 39.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 400:1 sRGB color space 97% - Adobe RGB profile 62.9% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +23% 270 nits Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 68 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.25 V Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 294 gramm 305 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 7506 (2-in-1) +202% 2.534 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.6 dB 78.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

