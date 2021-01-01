Dell Inspiron 15 7506 vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
- Can run popular games at about 312-425% higher FPS
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62.9%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|294 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|81.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +38%
1310
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +70%
4346
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +24%
510
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 7506 +56%
2000
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
