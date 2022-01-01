You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 100% 65% Adobe RGB profile - 44.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.3% Response time 35 ms 28 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 +20% 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 15 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 317 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 16 5620 +3% 1478 Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 16 5620 +4% 3872 Aspire 5 (A515-57) 3722 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 16 5620 +3% 5541 Aspire 5 (A515-57) 5386

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-57) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.