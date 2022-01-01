Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5620 or Swift 3 (SF314-43) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5620 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (106.2 vs 139.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5620
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5620
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Inspiron 16 5620
3. Dell Inspiron 16 7620 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 16 5620
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs Swift 3 (SF314-43)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Dell Inspiron 16 5620 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский