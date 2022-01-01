You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 54 against 48 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (106.2 vs 139.3 square inches)

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

