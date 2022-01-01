Dell Inspiron 16 5620 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 96 against 54 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|160°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45.3 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.7%
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|290 gramm
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 16 5620 +7%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 5620 +1%
4677
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 16 5620 +1%
5541
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|35-50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
