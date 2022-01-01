You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 96 against 54 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 300 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 15 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +306% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.