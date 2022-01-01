Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5620 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5620 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 96 against 54 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5620
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5620
1.43 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +306%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
