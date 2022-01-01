Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 16 5620 or G15 5520 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 16 5620 vs G15 5520 (2022)

45 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
VS
62 out of 100
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 5620
Dell G15 5520 (2022)
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 16 5620 and G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 279-381% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 16 5620
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 16 5620 +20%
300 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48
GPU performance
Inspiron 16 5620
1.43 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022) +508%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

