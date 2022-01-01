You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 279-381% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 +20% 300 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 15 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 45 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 1.43 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +508% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

