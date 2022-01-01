You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620 Can run popular games at about 507-691% higher FPS

Around 7.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5620 +36% 300 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 45 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 2 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5620 +921% 1.43 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.