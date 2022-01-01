Dell Inspiron 16 5625 vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|2.84 kg (6.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|56.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|40.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.1%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|567 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5975
6336
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7946
10559
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
