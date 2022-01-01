You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.9 mm Colors Silver Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% 56.9% Adobe RGB profile - 40.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.1% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 16 5625 +20% 300 nits G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 567 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Inspiron 16 5625 2.703 TFLOPS G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +163% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.